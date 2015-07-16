Sports minister calls CSKA coach Slutsky real candidate to lead Russia&#39;s football team

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday he considers FC CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky a real candidate to lead the country's national football team.

"We need a Russian specialist and he [Slutsky] is undoubtedly on the list," Mutko said praising his professional qualities. The Russian Football Union announced on Tuesday that it had reached a mutual agreement with Fabio Capello on early termination of the contract with the Italian specialist concerning his work in the capacity of the national team's head coach. The minister earlier said the new national team coach would be a domestic specialist, TASS informs.