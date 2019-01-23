Sports school for special needs kids unveils in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official opening of the sports school for special needs kids and young people took place at the Astana Paralympic Training Centre on January 22, the culture and sports department reports.

There are 24 coaches working there and 400 sportsmen attending the centre so far. It gives an opportunity to go in for wheelchair dancing, sitting volleyball, Greco-Roman wrestling, free wrestling, chess, checkers, field and track athletics, powerlifting, table tennis, football, taekwondo, judo, boccia and goalball.



The centre provides sport and physical activity opportunities to people with disabilities for free. It is open from 8:00 a.m.to 10 p.m.



