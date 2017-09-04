Sportsmen from four continents will take part in the World Cup on Togyzkumalak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The IV World Championship on Togyzkumalak will be held in Astana from 3 to 8 of September. More than 70 sportsmen from 25 countries will compete this time, the organizers' press service reports.

The organizing committee of the World Championship consists of the World Federation of Togyzkumalak, the Committee for Sports and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Astana city Mayor's office.







At the opening ceremony of the championship, The President of the World Federation of Togyzkumalak Alikhan Baimenov and the Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeltsiyar Kanagatov addressed to the participants with their welcoming speeches.

Alikhan Baimenov noted the importance of intellectual games in the formation and development of human civilization and certain national cultures. "Intellectual game is not only a sport that determines the strongest, but it also is a special phenomenon in the upbringing of the younger generation and the enhancement of the intellectual potential of nations," stressed the president of the Federation. "Such intellectual games as togyzkumalak are an effective and unsurpassed instrument of upbringing, contributing to the formation of the foundations of systematic and logical thinking, the development of abilities for science and knowledge, human qualities such as diligence and perseverance," said Alikhan Baimenov.



This World Championship will be attended by sportsmen from Antigua and Barbuda, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, China, Colombia, Germany, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Syria, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United States, the UK, and Uzbekistan. Players from Austria, Cameroon, Poland and Ukraine will show their skills on togyzkumalak for the first time in the world arena.









The championship will be held separately among men and women in different categories, such as classic, rapid and blitz. For the first time the championship on togyzkumalak will be held in the paired team category. For this, 1 man and 1 woman will be involved from each country. Each country's team consists of 2 men and 2 women.

The 4th World togyzkumalak championship is carried out with the aim of promoting the national intellectual game on a global level, increasing its popularity to the world and identifying the best sportsmen in this sport.



The first World Cup on togyzkumalak was held in Astana in 2010, where athletes from 16 countries attended. In 2012, athletes from 10 countries came to the II World Championship in Pardubice in the Czech Republic. The III World championship, in which athletes from 23 countries competed, was held in Almaty, in 2015. Togyzkumalak was included to the program of intellectual festivals and competitions in London (2006), Pardubice (2007) and Cannes (2009).

On September 15, 2009, togyzkumalak has been registered as an intellectual game on the Internet - on www.iggamecenter.com, later an online game has been developed, and now, this game ranked first in the ranking of the games on the site.



