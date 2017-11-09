SporWeb Turkiye: Stoilov among potential Kocaman replacements with Fenerbahçe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM SporWeb Turkiye named the most likely candidates for the post of a new head coach of Fenerbahçe SK, Sports.kz reports.

Astana's Stanimir Stoilov is listed third among the most likely candidates for the position behind the ex-coach of the national team of Romania Christoph Daum and Slaven Bilić, who was recently dismissed from the English West Ham.

Among other candidates, according to the publication, are Umit Ozat from Gençlerbirliği S.K. and Tuncay Şanlı of Sakaryaspor.