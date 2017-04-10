  • kz
    Spotify executive among those killed in Stockholm truck attack

    09:46, 10 April 2017
    Photo: None
    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM A Spotify executive was among those killed during an attack in Stockholm on Friday, CEO Daniel Ek has confirmed.

    Chris Bevington worked was a director of global partnerships and business development. He was hit by a truck driven deliberately into pedestrians while walking in one of Stockholm's shopping areas.

    Daniel Ek paid tribute to Bevington via Facebook, saying that as a member of "our band," he had a great impact on "not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him."

    Source: The Verge

    World News Terrorism
