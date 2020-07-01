Spotlight: COVID-19 cases could go up to 100,000 per day in U.S., Fauci warns

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-diseases expert, said on Tuesday the country is «not in total control» of the coronavirus pandemic, giving a dire warning that COVID-19 cases in the United States could go up to 100,000 per day if the current trend «does not turn around.»

«I can't make an accurate prediction, but it's going to be very disturbing,» Fauci told senators in a hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Xinhua reports.





Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the country is «going in the wrong direction» as the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the nation.

«We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around. And so I am very concerned,» he said.

Fauci stressed that he could not make an estimation on deaths as those would need to be modeled.

His comments came as the number of new cases reported each day in the United States is outpacing that of April, when the pandemic rocked Washington state and other parts of the country, especially the New York City area.

More than 2.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country with the fatalities surpassing 127,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





