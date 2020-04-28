Spotlight: Global COVID-19 cases top 3 mln, U.S. economic outlook darkens

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Global COVID-19 cases crossed the 3 million mark Monday, with nearly one-third of them in the United States as business economists' outlook about the country's economy got darkened.

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 3 million on Monday, reaching 3,002,303 as of 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

A total of 208,131 people worldwide have died of the disease, according to the CSSE.

The United States, which remains the hardest-hit, reported 972,969 cases and 55,118 deaths. Spain and Italy followed with 229,422 cases and 199,414 cases, respectively.

Other countries with over 100,000 cases included France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Turkey, the CSSE date showed.





