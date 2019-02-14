Spots in Belarus, Kazakhstan named CIS most romantic sites

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Trinity Suburb in Minsk has topped the ranking of the most romantic places and tourist attractions in the Commonwealth of Independent States, BelTA learned from the Russian think tank TurStat.

The Trinity Suburb scored 27% of votes. It is followed by the mountain of Kok Tobe in Almaty (23%), Baiterek Tower in Astana (20%), Maiden Tower in Baku (15%), and Tashkent Television Tower (8%).



The ranking is based on an online survey of Russian tourists, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.