Spox says FM Zarif to depart for Kazakhstan on Monday

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced the visit of the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Kazakhstan, noting that the «Hormuz peace Endeavor» presented by President Hassan Rouhani at the UN General Assembly was sent in detail to the relevant countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, IRNA reports.

The official went on to say that the Foreign Minister will visit Kazakhstan on Monday, and regarding the President's letter on »Hormuz Peace Endeavor» reiterated that the Hormuz peace plan was presented by the president at the UN General Assembly was sent in detail to interested countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and we had good feedback.

Mousavi expressed hope that the Islamic Republic's goodwill step would be welcomed by these countries and that we would witness a safe region.

