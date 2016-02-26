  • kz
    Spring-like warmth predicted in southern Kazakhstan at weekend

    19:18, 26 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abnormal temperature increase up to +25ºC is expected in southern and south-eastern regions of Kazakhstan at the weekend.

    In northern regions, temperature has already risen by 8-9º. Although Kazhydromet forecasts rains, snow slush, black ice and stiff wind (15-20 m per s) there, the temperature will be higher of the normal level by 4-8º. South and south-eastern regions will enjoy spring-like sunny weather with mercury to range from +15º to 25º, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

