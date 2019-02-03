Spring to come late to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Met Office has issued a spring weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the long-term forecast, the spring in Kazakhstan is expected to be late in most of the country. The timely arrival of spring is expected only in the western and southern regions of the country, but cold spells are likely to return on some days," Kazhydromet Weather Service told Kazinform.



The average monthly air temperature near the climate normal is expected in the northern half of the country. In western and southern Kazakhstan, it will be 1 degree C above normal.



In March, almost entire Kazakhstan will see much precipitation. Only the western half of the country will see precipitation around and below normal.