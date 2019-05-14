Squall and hail forecast for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 14. Only the south and southeast will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, thunderstorm, hail, squall, dust storm, and patches of fog are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Squall will batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions. Gusts of wind will reach 23-28 mps in those regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be seen in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions as well.



Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.



Dust storm is forecast for Kyzylorda region.



Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau and Atyrau regions.