Squally wind expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet forecast squally wind for four region of Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorm and squally southwestern wind gusting to 20 mps are expected in Akmola region on June 25. Extreme fire hazard remains across the region. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

15-20 mps wind gusting to 18 mps and thunderstorm are also predicted for Kostanay and Aktobe regions. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Hail, 15-20 mps southeastern wind is forecast for East Kazakhstan region on June 25.