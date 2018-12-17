Square of myths unveiled in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The grand opening of a new section of the Samal embankment in Aktau with the participation of Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov took place in honor of Kazakhstan Independence Day, the governor's press service informs.

The festive event included a theatrical procession organized by the local theater's artists.

13 small architectural forms of mythic characters were installed in the Square of Myths.

"For now, the Caspian Sea shore has become a favorite place for tourists, visitors, and residents of the city. In his article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", the Head of State said: ‘The ancient inhabitants of Kazakhstan had a highly developed culture - they had their own writing and mythology. The most striking element of their heritage, a reflection of the artistic originality and richness of spiritual content is the ‘art of animal style.' The use of images of animals in everyday life was a symbol of the interrelation of man and nature, pointing to the spiritual guides of the steppe people.' The ideas outlined in the article echoed in the characters of the Turkic mythology that you see on the new embankment today.

They are also described in the writings by well-known scientist Serikbol Kondybai. Here, you see the image of Asan Kaigy, a storyteller who lived, presumably in the 15th century. The ‘philosopher of the nomads', saddened about the plight of his people, decided to find the promised land ‘Zheruyik', riding a swift-footed camel ‘Zhelmaya'. ‘Saryuyіk Zhylan', the Yellow Snake, is one of the symbols in the worldview of the ancient Kazakhs. The sun-headed deity, Tengri, is the supreme creator of the Turkic world. Kokborі, the Heavenly Wolf, is the main totem animal of the Turkic world. The defenders of the Great Steppe are unique monuments of the era of the Dahaeans, Massageteans, and Sarmatians that tellis about 2000 years of the region's history. I hope that all this will remain in the memory of the younger generation," Yeraly Tugzhanov said at the grand opening ceremony.