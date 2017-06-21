Sri Lankan appointed as UN's envoy on youth

COLOMBO.KAZINFORM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jayathma Wickramanayake of Sri Lanka as his next Envoy on Youth, the UN mission in Colombo said on Wednesday.

Wickramanayake will succeed Ahmad Alhendawi of Jordan.



"Having represented and motivated global youth development on an international level since the age of 21, notably during high-level United Nations initiatives including the declaration of World Youth Skills Day, Wickramanayake has also played a key role in transforming the youth development sector at the national level, notably through the creation of a large movement for civic and political engagement of young people named 'Hashtag Generation'," the UN said in a statement.



Presently working as an officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, Wickramanayake has previously served in many positions, including as secretary to the Secretary General of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Member and Youth Lead Negotiator, International Youth Task Force of the World Conference on Youth 2014 and Official Youth Delegate to the United Nations, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Skills Development.



She was furthermore a senator in the Sri Lankan Youth Parliament.





Source: Xinhua .