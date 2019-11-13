St. Petersburg Chamber Opera enjoys first successful performance in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last weekend, applause did not cease in the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The first performance in Kazakhstan of the 'St. Petersburg Chamber Opera' State Chamber Music Theatre met with strong interest from the capital’s audience, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

The creative team from Petersburg came to Nur-Sultan together with its Artistic Director – People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, holder of the Order of Dostyk Yuri Alexandrov, one of the founders of opera art in the capital. The famous director worked a lot with the company of the Kulyash Baiseitova Opera House, where he staged 13 opera productions.

On November 9, Giuseppe Verdi’s famous opera Rigoletto opened the tour. The exciting, bold production delighted the listeners, who generously shared their impressions.

«Today we listened to the opera Rigoletto. I really liked the production. Giuseppe Verdi’s great music is spellbinding. The performance was at a high level, it caused a flurry of emotions and at the same time made us reflect on eternal things, I can even say that there was a reassessment of values,» listener Saule Imasheva noted.

«Everything was very beautiful. I liked the director’s exciting ideas, sets and colourful costumes. The character of Rigoletto himself was resolved in the production in an unusual manner: in this case, he is not a hunchback by nature, his hump, just like his mask, are simply the symbols of a buffoon’s disguise at the duke’s court,» Askar Orazbek said.

«The opera was performed amazingly. The musicians were great, the conductor was also magnificent – he has very powerful energy and charisma. Delightful, unusual costumes and scenery in an unusual for us style,» Gulziya Alimzhan observed.

On November 10, the performance of Georges Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles was held with no less success. The residents and guests of the capital accompanied the performance of St. Petersburg artists with lengthy applause, praising masterful performance and acting.

«It was a real pleasure. The artists work really hard, they have beautiful fresh voices, and the maestro boldly and confidently led the musicians. Incredible emotions!» Eldana Kalibayeva expressed her admiration.

«We are grateful to the general management of the Astana Opera for the opportunity to come to this temple of high art and enjoy opera and ballet performances of the capital’s opera house, as well as creative work of various companies from near and far abroad. Before this, we already had an opportunity to attend ballet performances of the renowned Teatro alla Scala and Teatro di San Carlo, and these days we saw two operas presented by artists from St. Petersburg. The performers demonstrated a high level of skill. The design of these productions was impressive, albeit different from what we are used to seeing on this stage. Such an opportunity to compare performers, scenic art, undoubtedly, broadens the audience’s horizons. Thanks again to all the artists, to the management of both theatres for this celebration of musical art,» Kaisha and Gabit Armanovs shared.