St. Petersburg metro blast is ‘shared grief’ - Russian PM

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the blast in St. Petersburg metro is a ‘shared grief', Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

"Those injured during a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's metro will get all necessary assistance. The Healthcare Ministry and the Ministry for Emergency Situations received instructions. I offer my sincere condolences to the next-of-kin of the blast victims. This is a shared grief", Mr. Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page.

An explosion hit a carriage between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya stations at around 3 pm local time.

St. Petersburg city administration has declared three days of mourning starting Tuesday, according to governor's spokesman Andrey Kibitov.

"Three-day mourning is declared in the city from tomorrow on orders of St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko."