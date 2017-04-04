  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    St. Petersburg metro blast is ‘shared grief’ - Russian PM

    08:23, 04 April 2017
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the blast in St. Petersburg metro is a ‘shared grief', Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

    "Those injured during a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's metro will get all necessary assistance. The Healthcare Ministry and the Ministry for Emergency Situations received instructions. I offer my sincere condolences to the next-of-kin of the blast victims. This is a shared grief", Mr. Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page.

    An explosion hit a carriage between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya stations at around 3 pm local time.

    St. Petersburg city administration has declared three days of mourning starting Tuesday, according to governor's spokesman Andrey Kibitov.

    "Three-day mourning is declared in the city from tomorrow on orders of St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko."

     

    Tags:
    Russia Incidents World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!