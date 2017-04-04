St. Petersburg terror attack: Suspect is native of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz National Security Committee is cooperating with Russian special services in investigation of the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's subway, according to the committee's spokesperson.

"It has been established that the individual suspected of carrying out a terror attack is a native of our republic", he said. According to Mr. Sulaimanov, it is also known that the suspect was granted Russian citizenship.

An unidentified device went off at about 4.40 Moscow time on Monday in a subway train car when the train was moving from Tekhnologichesky Institut to Sennaya Ploshchad Station. The Russian Investigative Committee has qualified the blast as terror attack, but other versions are looked into as well.

Officials confirm 11 people were killed and 51 were injured..

Source: TASS