St. Pierre hands Barys an overtime win
St. Pierre converted Nigel Dawes' pass in the third minute of the extras, giving Barys a victory and extending his team-mate's productive sequence to eight games - 10 goals and five assists.
That snapped a 2-2 tie in regulation. Roman Starchenko and Alexei Semyonov traded first-period goals before St. Pierre teed up Kevin Dallman for a power play marker in the 28th minute. That lead lasted until the final stanza when Jaakko Rissanen hauled Vityaz level with 10 minutes to play.
Kontinental Hockey League Barys 3 - Vityaz 2 OT (1-1, 1-0, 0-1, 1-0)
Goals:
1-0 - 06:32 Starchenko (Gurkov). Equal strength
1-1 - 10:43 Semyonov (Rendulic, Rissanen). Power play
2-1 - 27:14 Dallman (St. Pierre, Vey). Power play
2-2 - 49:28 Rissanen (Rendulic).Equal strength
3-1 - 62:52 St. Pierre (Dawes) Equal strength