St. Pierre hands Barys an overtime win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Barys beat Podolsk Vityaz and moved to within two points of Eastern Conference leader Ak Bars thanks to Martin St. Pierre's overtime goal.

St. Pierre converted Nigel Dawes' pass in the third minute of the extras, giving Barys a victory and extending his team-mate's productive sequence to eight games - 10 goals and five assists.

That snapped a 2-2 tie in regulation. Roman Starchenko and Alexei Semyonov traded first-period goals before St. Pierre teed up Kevin Dallman for a power play marker in the 28th minute. That lead lasted until the final stanza when Jaakko Rissanen hauled Vityaz level with 10 minutes to play.



Kontinental Hockey League Barys 3 - Vityaz 2 OT (1-1, 1-0, 0-1, 1-0)

Goals:

1-0 - 06:32 Starchenko (Gurkov). Equal strength

1-1 - 10:43 Semyonov (Rendulic, Rissanen). Power play

2-1 - 27:14 Dallman (St. Pierre, Vey). Power play

2-2 - 49:28 Rissanen (Rendulic).Equal strength

3-1 - 62:52 St. Pierre (Dawes) Equal strength