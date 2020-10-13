  • kz
    Stable Kyrgyzstan is important to Kazakhstan as strategic partner and ally, President

    21:00, 13 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stable Kyrgyzstan is important to Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and ally, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    «President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is a legitimate Head of State and that’s why I support his actions to end the conflict and bring the situation in the country to normal. Stable Kyrgyzstan is important to Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and ally,» the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.

