Staffan de Mistura invited to Astana Syria talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has been invited to the oncoming Astana Syria talks, RIA Novosti reports citing Reuters.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed the conflicting sides of Syria to continue negotiations in Astana. According to Putin, the new platform may complement Geneva talks. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev backed this initiative and stated the country’s readiness to provide a platform for the talks in Astana.