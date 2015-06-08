Stan Wawrinka wins his first French Open title

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland won his first ever French Open title on Sunday, beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia with 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4.

Both Wawrinka and Djokovic entered the final hoping to win their first ever French Open title. Although Djokovic managed to take the first set with 6-4 after gaining a service break from Wawrinka, the No. 8 seed from Switzerland won the second and third sets respectively with a 6-4 and a 6-3. In the fourth set, Djokovic was 3-0 ahead of the Swiss after keeping two of his service games and a service break, but the Suisse then managed to take the set with his aggressive play, especially his service and backhand, Xinhua reports. This is Wawrinka's second Grand Slam title. He won the 2014 Australian Open after beating Rafael Nadal in the final.