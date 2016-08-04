Stanimir Stoilov: Celtic were better, deserved to win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of FC Astana Stanimir Stoilov praised Celtic after the Irish club won the second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Glasgow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I would like to congratulate Celtic. They created several opportunities and when you lose goals in stoppage-time at half-time and at the end, it is difficult. Celtic were better today than in Astana and created more chances so deserved to win. I wish Celtic the best of luck," Stoilov said at the press conference after the match.

After defeating FC Astana 3:2 on aggregate, Celtic booked their UEFA Champions League play-off spot.