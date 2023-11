LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The official trailer for Star Trek Beyond, the sequel to Star Trek Into Darkness, has premiered online.

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg and John Cho will return to reprise their roles in the film directed by Justin Lin. Idris Elba, Sofia Boutella and Shohreh Aghdashloo will join the principal cast.

The film is set to be released on July 22, 2016.