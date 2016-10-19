'Star Wars' star moved to tears by Kazakh ‘Eagle Huntress'

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Star Wars' star Daisy Ridley attended the Los Angele premiere of The Eagle Huntress about the teenage girl from the nomad Kazakh minority living in Mongolia who is fond of falconry on October 18.

It turns out that the 24-year-old Ridley not only signed on as executive producer, but also lent her voice as a narrator of this extraordinary true story about 13-year-old Aisholpan Nurgaiv, the first female in twelve generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter and participate in the Golden Eagle competition.



Director of the documentary Otto Bell recalls that young Aisholpan's story moved Daisy to tears. "It was clear that she had been moved by it. She talked about how she cried on the phone to her mother when she watched it," Bell told Business Insider.



In her January interview with Deadline.com Ridley said that she had been deeply moved by the story and wanted to be a part of this beautiful film. "I feel audiences and young girls around the world will be as inspired by her story as I was, and I am so proud to share her journey with the world," she said.



Set in the Altai Mountains of Mongolia, the documentary follows Aisholpan's training to learn all the aspects of falconry and her journey to prove girls can be eagle hunters as well as boys.



Of course, attending the premiere in Los Angeles were Aisholpan and her father Nurgaiv Rys who traveled all the way from Mongolia to join Ridley and Otto Bell at the event.



The Eagle Huntress will open in New York and Los Angeles on October 28.



By Tatyana Kudrenok



