Starbucks opens coffee shop in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today December 18 at 8 am first Starbucks coffee shop has opened its doors in Kazakhstan.

The first Kazakhstan's Starbucks coffee shop is managed under license in collaboration with Alshaya Kazakhstan LLP. It is located in the largest shopping mall of Almaty city - Mega Park. The coffee shop offers Kazakhstani coffee lovers a wide range of branded Starbucks drinks and food. According to the company, the interior and design of the coffee houses will include the peculiarities of local culture and art. The second Starbucks coffee shop will be opened in the shopping mall Mega Alma-Ata by the end of the current year. Currently, there are 22,000 Starbucks coffee houses around the world.