Stars at Quarantine: Mezzo livestreams concert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 9 the Mezzo, well-known vocal group of Kazakhstan, livestreamed its concert as part of the Stars at Quarantine project.

The project is purposed to show the country’s music art. Online concerts give an opportunity to talks to artists.

The Mezzo is the first vocal group of Kazakhstan to perform in classical crossover, a genre that hovers between classical and popular music. The group was founded in 2012.





