Stars of motorsport to come to World Rally Championship in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will host one of the stages of the World Rally Championship (WRC), according to captain of Astana Motorsports Artur Ardavichus.

"It was decided to hold one of the stages of the World Rally Championship in Kazakhstan. This is a grandiose event for the world of motorsport," Artur Ardavichus said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Monday.



He reminded that up to 10 stages of the World Rally Championship are held annually from February till October worldwide.



"Due to developments in Egypt one of the rallies was held in Kazakhstan earlier. Kazakhstan has been working for two years to host the event. It even held a pre-championship rally with the participation of international observers. Our format has fitted in quite nicely. It will be a real stage of the World Rally Championship. All motorsport stars will come to Kazakhstan," he said.



According to Ardavichus, the Silk Road rally that had been held on the territory of Kazakhstan for the sixth time helped the country win the right to host the WRC stage. It should be noted that Astana Motorsports team collected gold in one of the races at the event.



"I participated in all six Silk Road rallies. And I would like to note that the event gains momentum, develops its sport culture and becomes more and more interesting each year. Nowadays it has turned into a brand. It's great that it is held on the territory of Kazakhstan. We have all conditions in place to compete with Dakar. Everything is possible," he added in conclusion.



The Silk Road rally was held on the territory of three countries - Russia, Kazakhstan and China and linked three capital cities Moscow, Astana and Beijing. Participants of the rally covered a distance of 2,000 km in two weeks.