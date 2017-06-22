Start time of Golovkin vs Canelo fight revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions revealed at what time Gennady Golovkin vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight is scheduled to start, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"The main event will go off no later than 11 p.m. on the East Coast. So far all the writers, for all the fans, you don't have to wait up too late, at 12 midnight, 1 o'clock in the morning. You will be able to watch this fight at 11 p.m. Eastern Time," De La Hoya said at a press conference on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.



The broadcast of the fight in Kazakhstan will begin no later than 9 a.m. on September 17.