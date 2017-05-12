StartupBolashak winners awarded with KZT48M grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM StartupBolashak Season 2 reality show on Khabar TV Channel has ended, Kazinform reports with reference to Bolashak Association press-service.



Recall that the contest was attended by young people at the age from 18 to 29 including 5-people project teams from every corner of Kazakhstan.

The contest committee selected 26 of total 2,752 applications with promising business ideas. The idea inventors became the participants of the second season.

Within the TV show the contestants underwent business training and acquired skills for presentation of their projects.



Nazym Mussabekova (Otenai Village, Almaty region) with project "Prevention Ushkol Lake from Drying by Aquaculture Development" has won the competition. She received KZT7mln for development of her ecological project.

Dias Tastanbekov took the 2nd place and obtained KZT6mln for his business idea "‘ZertisAgro' Ecological Farm 4.0" entailing ecologically clean production.

Getting the third place, a startup idea of Aleksei Li from Zhezkazgan was awarded with KZT 5 million.



The European Union rendered financial support for Green Startup nomination under UN Development Programme by giving 3 five-million grants to Nazym Mussabekova, Aleksei Li, as well as Nurgul Seitbekova with project "Available. Comfortable. Beautiful" for manufacture and sale of clothes adapted for disabled people.

In addition, the award panel members direct investments equalled to KZT15mln in the promising startup projects.

So, the total financing amount for StartupBolashak Season 2 projects equals to KZT48 million.



