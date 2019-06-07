State bodies to ensure fair and honest election, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "All the state bodies focus their efforts on ensuring honest and fair elections," the Twitter account of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.

"Fair and honest election is my principled stance. I believe the election will be fair and honest. All the state bodies focus their efforts to reach this goal," Tokayev noted.



He stressed that election transparency is possible due to participation of civil society. "Election is a competition of programs, it is not a conflict. Unity of the nation is above all things," the President concluded.