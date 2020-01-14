State budget revenues rose in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The previous year was profitable for the state treasury as the state budget revenues grew by 15.5%, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Finprom.kz.

Over eleven months of 2019, the state budget’s revenues have equaled KZT11.5 trillion which is 15.5% more than in the corresponding period of 2018 (KZT10 trillion). In turn, the amount of revenues amounted to KZT8.5 trillion excluding transfers. Thus, over the year it has grown by 15.3%. The state budget revenues are over-fulfilled - 101.3% of the plan, the republican budget - 100.3%, local budgets - 104.1%. It is worth noting that net revenues of the republican budget amounted to KZT6.2 trillion.

According to Finprom.kz, the growth of revenues was provided by an increase in tax yield by 14.7% per year which equals to KZT8.2 trillion (in 2018 - KZT7.1 trillion).

Non-tax revenues and proceeds from the sale of fixed capital amounted to KZT254.8 billion and KZT96.4 billion, respectively.