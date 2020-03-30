State commission approve salary increment for medical workers treating coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A selector meeting of the State Commission has been held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

The Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country. Mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Karaganda and Atyrau regions, told about social payments for those lost income due to the state of emergency.

As part of the President’s instruction execution, the State Commission has approved the decision to establish monthly fixed bonuses to salaries of medical workers treating patients suffering from the novel coronavirus. The payments will be made within 3 months for health care workers in accordance with the following risk groups:

«Very high risk» group includes doctors, middle and junior health workers of infectious hospitals and intensive care units. The salary bonus will be 20 minimum wages (minimum wage KZT850 thousand).

«High risk» group includes doctors, paramedical doctors and nurses of provisional in-patients clinics and ambulances. The salary bonus will be 10 minimum wages (KZT425 thousand).

«Medium-risk» group includes doctors, paramedical doctors and nurses of quarantine hospitals, sanitary doctors (civil servants), ambulance drivers and others. The salary bonus will be 5 minimum wages (KZT212.5 thousand).

Prime Minister Mamin has instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to insure health and lives of medical workers. Health workers infected with the coronavirus will get one-time social payment from the State Social Insurance Fund in the amount of KZT2 million. Relatives of health workers died from the coronavirus infection will get KZT10 million.

The session paid particular attention to the issue of providing state support to socially vulnerable segments of the population and citizens who have temporarily lost their jobs in connection with the introduction of the state of emergency.