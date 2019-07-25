State Commission discusses development of Nur-Sultan city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has chaired a meeting of the State Commission for the Control over Implementation of Nur-Sultan City’s Comprehensive Development Plan, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Taking the floor the Head ofthe Government reminded that the five-year Plan was initiated by the FirstPresident of the country. The document covers various important issues of thedevelopment of the Kazakh capital including construction of education andhealthcare facilities and transport infrastructure development. The PM noted that President Kassym-JomartTokayev gave special attention to the development of the capital and assigned anumber of tasks to the Government.

The meeting discussed theissues of urban building, gasification, suburbs development and sharedconstruction.

Mayor of Nur-Sultan AltayKulginov, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Minister of HealthcareYelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov,Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development RomanSklyar, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev,Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev and First Vice Minister of Energy MakhambetDosmukhambetov presented reports on the implementation of the ComprehensivePlan.

In general, in H1 2019 thecapital has recorded a 20% slowdown in fixed investments, 20% and 33% slowdownin housing construction and commissioning respectively.

«The Government has taken allrequired measures to implement the Comprehensive Plan of Nur-Sultan City’sDevelopment. The capital should be a model for all the regions in achievementof socio-economic development indicators,» said Askar Mamin.

Another issue discussed at themeeting was development of the suburbs of Nur-Sultan. The municipaladministration plans to build social and cultural facilities as well as togasify and renew utilities networks in the suburbs.

According to Askar Mamin,22.5bn tenge has been envisaged for the development of suburbs in the threeyears coming.

At the end of the meeting, thePM gave certain instructions to the Mayor of Nur-Sultan.