    State commission to consider easing quarantine measures in Kazakhstan

    11:11, 28 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The plan on the phased removal of quarantine measures in the country will be considered at a meeting of the State Commission, this was announced by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

    Speaking at a Government meeting, Askar Mamin informed that the date of the introduced quarantine measures will expire on August 2. The number of recovered persons exceeded 63%. The daily infection rate has reduced from 4% to 1.7%. The hospitals’ bed occupancy decreased to 46%. The number of ambulance calls has declined by 38% compared to June.

    The Prime Minister also noted that today there is a sufficient supply of medicines in the regions.

    As it was earlier informed by the Ministry of Healthcare, within three weeks of quarantine regime the reproductive rate of COVID-19 has decreased from 1.2 to 0.99 and hospitals’ bed occupancy lowered from 90% to 47%.


