State grants in the sphere of culture awarded in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has awarded today the 2016 state grants of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation in the sphere of culture in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The grants are awarded annually to financially support culture workers, talented, young and creative professionals for their contribution to the preservation and development of Kazakhstani culture.



In her opening remarks at the awarding ceremony Secretary Abdykalikova extended her heartfelt congratulations to the grant recipients and noted that the grants are the recognition of their valuable contribution to the development of Kazakhstani culture.



75 literary figures and men of art received the state grants for their contribution to the development of domestic culture. Those were Asanali Ashimov, Myrzatai Zholdasbekov, Sabit Dossanov, Bibigul Tulegenova, Vladimir Tolokonnikov and many others.



Young and talented Yerlan Zhuniss, Madina Baspayeva, Taskyn Zharmukhamed, Dimash Kudaibergenov and others were among the recipients as well.



During the ceremony the Secretary of State also stressed that in 2017 there will be a lot of important events in Kazakhstan, namely the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty as well as Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.



At the end of the meeting Secretary Abdykalikova expressed confidence that creative intellectuals of Kazakhstan will greatly contribute to the promotion of the Mangilik Yel nationwide values and further development of Kazakhstani culture.