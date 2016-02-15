State labor inspectors protected rights of 41 thousand workers in 2015 – Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015, state labor rights inspectors protected rights of more than 41 thousand employees, according to the press-service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development.

According to the agency, last year the state labor inspectors checked 1216 enterprises of the republic and identified arrears of wages to 42.8 thousand employees in the amount of more than 5.4 billion tenge, according to the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. The heads of these enterprises were issued orders and imposed fines amounting to more than 108.7 million tenge.

"As a result of the measures taken, including the establishment of tight schedules and terms of repayment of arrears of wages, reserved the right to more than 41 thousand employees. They paid 4.9 billion tenge, " the statement reads.

In general, over 11421 checks have been carried out, more than 19 thousand different violations of the labor legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and fines in the amount of 429 million tenge were imposed last year.