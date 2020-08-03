State of disaster declared in Victoria amid rising COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Victoria's government declared a state of disaster and put Melbourne under harder restrictions on Sunday after reporting 671 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the state overnight.

The state of disaster, which has only been used once before during last year’s devastating bushfires, will give authorities additional powers, including to arrest and fine people breaking rules, and was to enter into force from 6pm. It is in addition to the state of emergency already in effect, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference.

Source: EFE