State of emergency ends in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic has ended in Kazakhstan at 00:00 May 11, though the quarantine restrictions remain in place, Kazinform reports.

The state of emergency in Kazakhstan was introduced on March 16, 2020 until April 15, 2020 to protect people’s health as the WHO declared the novel virus a pandemic. On April 10 the Head of State prolonged the lockdown until the end of April.

On April 27 the Head of State decreed to prolong the state of emergency until May 11.

«Kazakhstan has not passed the peak of COVID-19 yet. Unfortunately, lots of doctors and medical workers contracted the virus in some regions, first of all in Almaty. The measures are taken to ensure the medical staff safety,» President Tokayev said.

Given the current situation in Kazakhstan and the recommendations of the State Commission and experts the Head of State decided to prolong the state of emergency until May 11.

«According to the law state of emergency will be lifted on May 11if no new mass outbreak occurs. I hope it will never happen, the President stressed.

The decree was signed on April 29. According to the decree the state of emergency was prolonged until 00:00 May 11, 2020.

As earlier reported, the Head of State is expected to hold today the meeting of the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency.

The first coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan on March 13, 2020.

As of now the coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan rose to 5,090, 1,941 recovered, 31 died.