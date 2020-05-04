State of emergency to be lifted if situation doesn’t change for worse, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «State of emergency will be lifted on May 11 if situation doesn’t change for worse,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. However the quarantine measures will be preserved, Kazinform reports referring to 24kz.

He expressed hope that people would gradually return to normal life. «It is a long-term strategic path of development,» the President said addressing the Senate.

The Head of State outlined a complex program for economic rehabilitation. «First of all, it is essential to launch new initiatives aimed at healthcare modernization. It is necessary to build modern hospitals, to pay attention to medical sciences development. It is crucial to apply advanced technologies and digitalization, it is one of the key tasks,» the President said.

He also noted that it is important to support small and medium-sized businesses, work at diversification of national economy.