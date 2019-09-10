State of the Nation Address discussed in Croatia

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM – The city of Zagreb has held a round table discussion on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's State of the Nation Address «Constructive public dialogue - the basis of stability and prosperity of the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform reports with reference to the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Kazakhstan Ambassador Tolezhan Barlybayev spoke about the objectives of the Address aimed at political and social modernization, socio-economic development and improvement of Kazakhstanis well-being. In the light of the new challenges of the economy’s diversification, the development of small and medium-sized businesses, agribusiness and industrial infrastructure, the wide opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Croatia were emphasized.

Former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic praised the comprehensive approach of Kazakhstan’s leadership in regard with the implementation of economic reforms while respecting the fundamental principle of socio-political system modernization.

The Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Croatia Friendship Society Mr. Andrija Karafilipović welcomed the new initiatives of Kazakhstan’s President regarding the enhancement of dialogue between the authorities and society, strengthening civil institutions, ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens as well as social protection of the population.

The Croatian nuclear physicist, Academician Ivo Slaus, who is a laureate of the Certificate of Honor of Kazakhstan’s Senate and the holder of the jubilee medal «25 years of diplomacy of Kazakhstan» outlined the key principle of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address - the development of constructive public dialogue as the foundation for harmony and stability, foundation for sustainable development of Kazakhstan in the XXI century.