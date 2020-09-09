State-of-the-nation address: Government considering draft action plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The draft national action plan to implement the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address developed by the National Economy Ministry and state bodies has been submitted to today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session, the National Economy Minister, Ruslan Dalenov, said that the draft plan draws on the seven core principle of the new economic course and is made up of 143 steps in 10 key areas.

According to him, the steps in the area of new model of public administration aim at further improvement of the state planning system, better personnel policy and decision-making system. A new pay system for civil servants is set to be introduced starting July1, 2021.

He went on to say that enhancement of competitiveness of processing industries as well as that of the share of Kazakh content are of priority when dealing with the economic development in the new realities area. Special attention is to be placed on agribusiness potential.

The minister also underscored that the monetary policy is also the topic of focus as work is to be done to simplify tax liabilities performance and decrease the shadow economy.

Thirdly, the balanced development of territories takes aim at increased competitiveness of the regions through creating growth points taking into consideration potentials in production of each region and creating new jobs.

The fourth areas implies greater access of citizens to their pension savings, thus people could use half of their savings to buy housing, to undergo treatment or transfer savings to financial companies for management.

As for affordable and quality education, the minister said that a unified educational online-platform is to be developed. Measures to attract skilled staff as well as increase the status of a teacher are envisaged.

Medical infrastructure enhancement is said to be at the core of development of healthcare system. Primary health care as well as transport medicine are to be actively developed.

To address the area of ecology and biodiversity protection, a number of complex measures to develop the mineral and raw material base, water management, fishery and national parks are to be adopted. The minister vowed to take measures to promote green growth and decarbonize the national economy,

He also spoke of a three-tier criminal law model and stability in the criminal and criminal procedure law that are to be put in place so as to ensure justice.

The minister also underlined that the measures are to be taken to eliminate digital inequality as well as to provide greater access to the internet.

As for citizen participation in the administration of the State, a unified legitimate institute of online petitions is to be established.

The minister also added that there are plans to hold direct elections of rural governors so as to increase transparency.