State Philharmonic Hall of Nur-Sultan joins #Abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 700 artists of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall of Nur-Sultan joined #Abai175 challenge, having set a record in the number of participants, Kazinform reports.

The staff of the Philharmonic Hall performed Abai’s Zhelsiz Tunde Zharyk Ai song.

#175Abai challenge was first launched by 9-year-old school girl Lyailim Shyrak and was backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, singer Dimash Kudaibergen, composer, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Igor Krutoy, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov, Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Berik Uali, Chief of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev, Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin, governors of regions joined the marathon.

The staff of Kazinform International News Agency performed Abai’s song ‘Kozimnin Karassy’ in Kazakh, Russian, Chinese and Uzbek languages. The Agency passed the challenge to Tatarstan’s Tatar Inform, Kyrgyzstan’s KABAR news agencies as well as to Tengrinews and NUR.KZ Kazakhstani web portals.

The challenge was also backed by Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Japan, Uzbekistan, Jordan and France, ambassadors of France and the U.S. to Kazakhstan.