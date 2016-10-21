State prizes in literature and arts to be awarded on the eve of Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final session of the Commission for awarding the State Prize in the sphere of culture and arts chaired by Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova was held in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said it took the commission three months to discuss and select the best works and exchange opinions on them.



The commission determined the winners of the 2016 State Prize in the sphere of literature and arts by secret ballot. The awarding ceremony will traditionally be held on the eve of the Independence Day.



The State Prize in the sphere of literature and arts is the top honor for cultural figures of Kazakhstan. The prize is awarded to the nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan for outstanding pieces of literature and art and symbolizes the recognition for invaluable contribution to the development of national literature and arts.