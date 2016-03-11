State Sec informs US audience on basic provisions of the National Plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gulshara Abdykalikova - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan has arrived in the United States to participate in the 60th Session of UN Commission on the Status of Women.

G.Abdykalikova held several meetings with government officials, business circles and expert community in Washington.

Secretary of State met with Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Sarah Sewell discussed the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Gulshara Abdykalikova told the American side on the main provisions of the National Plan "100 specific steps" to implement the five institutional reforms voiced by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The same day, Secretary of State spoke at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, one of the leading US research institutions. Ms. Abdykalikova focused on the issues of strengthening national unity, inter-ethnic and inter-confessional consent in Kazakhstan, training of Kazakhstani specialists abroad in the framework of Bolashak program.

It is worth noting that the event was attended by over 100 representatives of US expert, academic and public circles, as well as students of the University of Washington.

In addition, Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the gala reception of the International non-governmental organization "Vital Voices Global Partnership" where she met with the president of the organization Alyse Nelson.

The Secretary of State also met with Kazakhstani students studying in the US under Bolashak program.

At the end her working visit the Secretary of State will attend in Washington a gala dinner dedicated to Nauryz holiday. The event will also be attended by representatives of the White House, State Department, Congress, business and social circles of the United States.