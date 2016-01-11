State Sec: Kazakhstan is an active partner of OSCE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met with Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Ambassador Natalia Zarudna.

According to the press service of Akorda, the sides have discussed a wide range of issues related to state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE, as well as exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda.

During the meeting Secretary of State stressed that Kazakhstan and OSCE have rich history of interaction which includes Kazakhstan's presidency in the organization in 2010, OSCE summit in Astana and the adoption of the Astana Declaration. Through its chairmanship Kazakhstan has firmly established itself as an active and effective partner of the organization which is ready to develop further cooperation in the framework of OSCE.

At the end of the meeting G.Abdykalikova thanked the head of the OSCE Office in Astana N.Zarudna for assistance in strengthening dialogue and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the organization. Gulshara Abdykalikova wished her good health and success in the future.