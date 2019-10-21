  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    State Sec partakes in event dated to 100th anniversary of Mustai Karim

    12:10, 21 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of a Bashkir Soviet poet, writer and playwright Mustai Karim, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    The event was held in Ufa, the capital city of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation.

    The Secretary of State announced the congratulation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the centenary of the outstanding writer.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Culture Other Governmental Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!