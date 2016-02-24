State Sec partakes in scientific symposium in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova is on a working visit to Almaty.

In Almaty Abdykalikova is partaking in the international scientific symposium "Uly dala zhyrshysy" dedicated to the 170th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev.

Speaking at the event, she noted that the great Kazakh poet of the 20th century Zhabayev Zhambyl devoted his life to the promotion of human values, justice and patriotism. His works have been translated into more than 50 languages.

In addition, Gulshara Abdykalikova stressed the consonance of the basic ideas of Zhambyl Zhabayev's works with the national patriotic idea "Mangilik El" initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

It is worth noting that the symposium is attended by representatives of government agencies, known scientists-philologists as well as researchers from Russia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.

During her trip to Almaty Gulshara Abdykalikova will also visit the office of the World Association of Kazakhs.