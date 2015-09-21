State Sec to lead Kazakhstan delegation at the Eurasian Women&#39;s Forum in St. Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation at the Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg will be headed by State Secretary Gulshara Abdykalikova, informed Asset Mukazhanov - chairman of Central Communications Service.

He said that in September 23-25 the city of St. Petersburg will host the Eurasian Women's Forum. Moreover, a number of bilateral meetings will be held on the sideline of the event. In particular, Mrs. Abdykalikova will meet with the Chairman of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS - Valentina Matvienko, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Olga Golodets, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Kochanova, as well as a number of meetings with representatives of the CIS governments.