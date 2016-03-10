State Sec to make a report at 60th session of UN Commission on the status of women
It is expected that G.Abdykalikova will deliver a report on women's empowerment.
In addition, during the visit (March 10-12) she will hold a series of meetings with government officials, business and expert community of the United States.
In particular, Gulshara Abdykalikova will hold a meeting with Ambassador-At-Large for Global Women's Issues Catherine Russell, representatives of the U.S. business community, Kazakh students studying under "Bolahsak" program.
Akorda informed that Abdykalikova will participate in the gala reception of Vital Voices Global Partnership.
In conclusion Secretary of State will attend in Washington a gala dinner dedicated to Nauryz holiday. The event will also be attended by representatives of the White House, State Department, Congress, business and social circles of the United States.